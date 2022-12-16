Frank Joseph Evans, 77, died Tuesday. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Janice Rodriguez, 54, died Monday. She was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Filiberto Guerrero Jr., 91, died Saturday. He was born on Oct. 20, 1931, and served in the US Army. Fry Memorial is handling arrangements and he will have military honors at his graveside service at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28, at Schulte Memorial Park.
Opal Louise Burt, 80, died Saturday. She was born in Red Oak, Oklahoma, on March 5, 1942, and lived in Tracy for more than 70 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Services will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Sant Ram, 71, died Friday. He was born in India on February 5, 1951, and recently moved to Tracy. There are no services planned at this time. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jorge Wilfredo Rodas, 68, died Friday. He was born in El Salvador on May 3, 1954, and lived in Tracy for the last seven years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled, but the family will plan a celebration at a later date.
Simone Manuela Molien, 62, died Dec. 8. She was born in Germany and immigrated with her family to the United States when she was a child ad lived in Tracy for more than 55 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Angelita Varias, 100, died Dec. 7. She was born in the Philippines on July 5, 1922 and lived in Tracy for the last 40 years. Visitation is at noon on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried following mass at Schulte Memorial Park.
Julie Thornton, 58, died Dec. 6. She was born on April 4, 1964, and had just recently moved to Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Kimberly M. Stagnaro, 49, died Dec. 6. She was born Oct. 27, 1973, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Harmander Sethi, 77, died Dec. 4. He was born on July 3, 1945, in India and lived in Tracy for the last 14 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Patricia Carr, 85, died Dec. 2. She was born on July 9, 1937, and lived the last 15 years in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jose Sarmento, 93, died Dec. 1. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with Rosary will at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and he will be buried privately.
Randall Earl Smith, 70, died Nov. 30. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services will be private.
Elizabeth Cruz, 67, died Nov. 28. She was born in the Philippines on June 17, 1955, and lived in Tracy for the past 21 years. Her prayer service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be interred at Cathedral of Christ Mausoleum in Oakland.
