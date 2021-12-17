Diana Marie Jordan, 75, died Monday in Lodi. She was a 20-year resident of Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Theodore Sorita Zumel, 65, died Monday. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 3 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Jason Lee Krikava, 48, died Monday. He was a lifelong Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there no services scheduled at this time.
Barbara Rebeiro, 89, died Sunday. She was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Her Rosary will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park following the Mass.
Ang Lim, 76, died Sunday. He was born in Cambodia on Feb. 20, 1945 and lived in Tracy for the past 21 years. His service is at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a cremation witnessing immediately following.
Carmen McCarren, 73, died Sunday. She was born on March 23, 1948, in Puerto Rico. And live in the county for the last 36 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Armando Gomez Gonzalez, 93, died Friday in Stockton. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed burial at Schulte Memorial Chapel.
Alexander Joseph August, 94, died Dec. 7 at home. He was a lifelong Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there no services scheduled at this time.
Manuel Ayala, 84, died Dec. 7. He was born on Feb. 28, 1937 and was a long-time resident of Tracy. His service will be at noon on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will be buried follow the service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Keith Laquene Foster, 69, died Dec. 6 in Stockton. Services will take place at a later time.
Linda McConlogue, 78, died Nov. 14 in Tracy. Services have already been held.
Elvira "Vida” Hernandez, 76, died Oct. 6 in Stockton. She was raised in Tracy and graduated from Tracy High School in 1971 and moved to Stockton a few years ago. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. for her burial today at Schulte Memorial Park.
