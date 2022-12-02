Pamela Dee Hunger, 70, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Fumiko Lawton, 91, a longtime Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Beatrice Marie Sisneroz, 80, died Tuesday in Vista. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Andrew Anthony Galligan, 90, died Monday in Oakland. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Sandra Carol Steele, 85, died Monday. She was born on May 23, 1937 and lived most of her life in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there will be a will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Schulte Memorial Park.
Zilma Greenidge, 88, died Sunday. She was born on March 25, 1934 in Guyana, and came to Tracy at a young age. A memorial service will be held at 11L30 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Graveside service will be immediately following at Valpico Memorial Park.
Norma Avalos, 75, died Friday. She was born on March 9, 1947 and lived in Lathrop her entire life with family living in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried privately at Schulte Memorial Park.
Salomon Ambriz-Magana, 72, died Friday. November 25, 2022. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Billy Wayne McLain, 73, died Nov. 23. He was a long time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Sonia Williams, 65, died Nov. 23. She was born on Dec. 19, 1956 and lived in Tracy for the last 6 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Nachhatar Pal Singh, 51, died, Nov. 23 in San Francisco. He was born on Feb. 19, 1971 in Punjab, India. A Tracy resident, Nachhatar has lived in the San Joaquin Valley for nearly 22 years. A Sikh Prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Sehaj Paath Bhog will follow immediately after cremation services at the Tracy Gurdwara Sahib - Sikh Temple, 11770 W. Clover Road. Prayer services in the chapel will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Gary Castro, 69, died Nov. 20. He was born in California on April 16, 1953 and lived in Tracy for the last year. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Kelvin Mims, 56, died in November in Redding. He was a Tracy resident. A memorial service will be held at his home from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow.
