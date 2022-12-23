Nathalie "Ann" Rebar Matuska Pullens, 83, of Fallon, Nev., died on Monday. She was a longtime Tracy area resident, having lived off Patterson Pass Road for more than 20 years, and she has family in Tracy. Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Violet, La.
Dorothy Marie Imus, 97, died Sunday in Oakdale. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Maria A. Gallardo, 73, died Sunday in Modesto. She was born March 7, 1949, in Guanajuato, Mexico and was an 18-year resident of Tracy. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary/Vigil service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Valpico Memorial Park. Rosary/Vigil services will be lived streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Donna Marie Harrison, 72, died Sunday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Adolph Mello, 85, died Friday. He was born on Feb. 27, 1937. He was a California native and had lived in Concord for many years but moved to Tracy for a short time with his children. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Darleen Cracchiola, 49, died Friday. She was born on Aug. 22, 1973, and was a California native living in Tracy for 25 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Mercedes Pancho, 90, died Dec. 15. She was born in the Philippines on Oct. 12, 1932. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled. She will be buried at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sacramento.
Jada Love Dorsey, 19, died Dec. 15. She was born in Monterey on Feb. 13, 2003. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Gloria Joy Weakman, 96, died Dec. 14. She was a California native born Jan. 2, 1926. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Litia Ponitini, 69, died Dec.14. She was born on June 11, 1953, in Tonga and lived in Tracy the last six years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and her visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 1610 East Street, with her funeral service at 10 a.m. She will be buried at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma following her services.
Jose Alberto Medina Marquez, 68, died Dec. 14. Services were held earlier this week at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Melvin Martin, 75, died Dec. 9. He was born in Pennsylvania in September 1947 and lived in Tracy for 24 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled but there will be a celebration of life for him in the spring 2023.
Kelley Geyer, 60, died Nov. 28. A memorial event celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District headquarters, 7995 Bruns Road in Byron. Friends and loved ones are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.