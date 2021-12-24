Yvonne Gartner, 80, died Sunday. She lived in Tracy for 8 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Salvador Reyes Velasco, 61, died Sunday. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Salvador was born in Mexico and ran his own landscaping business in Tracy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A Rosary and funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Angel Herrera, 23, died Saturday. He lived in Tracy for the last 18 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary recital at 7 p.m. His Rosary will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. A Mass of Christian will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
James Alan Reynolds, 78, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Deborah Routhier, 62, died Friday. She was born in California on Sept. 4, 1959, and was a local escrow officer for 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Jeffery Gomes, 46, died Friday. He was born and raised in Tracy. His services are private.
Mercedes “Mercy” Lopez, 82, died Dec. 16. She was born on July 13, 1939, and lived in Tracy most of her life. Visitation is at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 I at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with her funeral service starting at 6 p.m. She will be buried 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Schulte Memorial Park.
Ruth Briggs, 95, died Dec. 15. She was longtime Tracy resident and was a volunteer at Tracy’s James McDermott Post of American Legion Auxiliary serving as their president for more than 20 years. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. Burial will be private. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 172, 1960 North Tracy Boulevard.
Romulo Esteves, 83, died Dec. 15. He was born March 4, 1938, in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for 21 years and was retired from the US Navy, with over 20 years in service. Visitation is at 4 p.m. on Jan 4 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow immediately at Valpico Memorial Park.
Susan Clark, 61, died Dec. 15. She was born in Germany and lived most of her life in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Florine Denise Eades, 59, died Dec. 15 in Tracy. She was born in New Jersey and lived in Tracy for the past 5 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
James Christopher Ayala, 55, died Dec. 15. He was lifelong Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Elizabeth Vazquez, 91, died Dec. 14. She was born in Mexico on July 2, 1930, and lived in Tracy for a short time. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried at Tracy Mausoleum at a later date.
Chau Lau, 77, died Dec. 13. She was born in China on July 14, 1944, and lived in Tracy for the last 15 years. A funeral service was held on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, and she was buried at Valpico Memorial Park.
