Raquel Castillo de Correa, 72, died Wednesday. She was born in Tlaxcala, Mexico on Oct. 20, 1950, and lived in Tracy with her family for the last 22 years. Her service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried immediately following her service at Valpico Memorial Park. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Rosa Arcelia Dominguez, 60, died Tuesday in Stockton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Miguel Angel Quinones Gonzalez, 75, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Oswaldo Espejo Sr., 48, died Monday in Lodi. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Antonia Laguna Garcia, 91, died Saturday. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. and graveside services at Schulte Memorial Park. A reception will be held at Tracy Memorial Chapel from 1 to 3 p.m.
Lillian Mello, 87, died Saturday. She was born in North Dakota on Nov. 28, 1935. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Carmen Seoane Reinares, 94, died Friday. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil service at 2 p.m. A Mass will be held at noon on Wednesday at St. Stephen the First Martyr Catholic Church in Sacramento followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Jose de Jesus Martin Del Campo, 73, died Dec. 21. He was born January 24, 1949 in Jalisco, Mexico and lived in Tracy for the last 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Gordon Brown, 65, died Dec. 21. He was born in Oregon on Dec. 17, 1957. He served in the U.S. military and lived in Tracy the last 4 years to be close to family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Richard Scott Schreiber, 64, died Dec. 21. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Donald Dale Burgess, 61, Dec. 21. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Mildred Reid, 85, died Dec. 20 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Shirley Thompson, 68, died Dec. 15. She was member of the Tracy High Class of 1972 and was very involved in Tracy Youth Soccer. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wilma S. Gullatt, 81, died Dec. 11. She was born in Fresno on March 22, 1941. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, with a with viewing at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward. Chapel services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Gwendolyn Rodrigues, 66, died Nov. 26. She is a California native born on Aug. 23, 1956, and lived in Tracy for the past 39 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Dortha Autrey, 94, died Nov. 17 in Riverside. She lived in Tracy for 61 years before moving to Riverside in July. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Jan. 14 at Faith Baptist Church, 1935 Holly Drive, with a luncheon to follow.
