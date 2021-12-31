Blanca Bautista, 56, died Tuesday. She was born in Mexico on Jan. 18, 1965, and lived in Tracy for the past 2 years. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a graveside service following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Bruce Singleton, 51, died Monday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Troy Pombert, 70, died Sunday in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force and moved to Tracy in 1976 and was a teacher in the Jefferson School District. He moved back to Texas in 2019. He will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio in a private service.
Joan Fitisoff, 87, died Saturday. She was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Jagjit Singh, 67, died Saturday. He was born in India on Sept. 21, 1954, and resided in San Mateo for the last 10 years with family in Tracy. Traditional Sikh services will be at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
David Cerrato Meza, 65, died Saturday. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and was a Tracy resident for more than 50 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Diana Kincaid, 72, died Friday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Ronald Lionel Greenslade, 79, died Dec. 23 in Concord. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Lupe Renee Massiatt, 91, died Dec. 22. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Howard Tall, 83, died Dec. 22. He was born in Washington State on March 8, 1938, and lived in Tracy for the last 45 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Lola Lee Van Compernolle, 89, died Dec. 21. She was born on Dec. 26, 1931, in California and has family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Gustavo Salvador Serrano, 44, died Dec. 21 at his home in Tracy. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a 1 p.m. Mass at. St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
