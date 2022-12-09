Gladys Craw, 87, died Tuesday in Pleasanton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
John Patrick Crivello, 79, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Elizabeth Ann Svenson, 88, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Amparo Cervantes, 88, died Sunday. She was born in Michocan, Mexico on Oct. 16, 1934. She has lived in the U.S. for most of her life and has lived in Tracy for the last 5 years. . She worked in the food industry for 35 years before retiring. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Norman Mello, Jr., 72, died Sunday. He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Fresno and was a U.S. Army veteran. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and he will be buried with military honors at 2 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Tammy Lynn Heckler, 55, died Saturday in Mountain House. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Andrew Anthony Galligan, 90, died Nov. 28. He was a longtime Tracy resident. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Patricia Lucas, 77, died, Nov. 27. She was born in Florida on Sept. 28, 1945, and had just recently moved to Tracy to be close to her family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Alexis “Alex” Moreno, 22, died Nov. 26. He was born Sept. 15, 2000 and lived in Tracy for most of his life. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow Mass at Valpico Memorial Park. Chapel services will be lived streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
