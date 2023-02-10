Mary G. Evans, 86, died Sunday. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Oklahoma and lived in Tracy for the last 25 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and following her wishes no public services will be held at this time.
Khushwinder Kaur Sandhu, 76, died Saturday. She was born June 15, 1946, in India and was a Tracy resident for the last 11 years. Traditional Sikh Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Following cremation prayers will continue at Sant Nirankari Mission, 22713 S. Seventh St. in Banta. Chapel services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Emmanuel Tiangco Dizon, 72, died Friday in Stockton. Visitation will be held from noon to 9 p.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Graciela Alvarez Rodriguez, 45, died Feb. 1. She was born in Michoacán, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 1978, and lived in Tracy for the last 21 years. Visitation and vigil services were held at the family’s home over the weekend. A Mass of Christian Burial was held yesterday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and she was buried at Valpico Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel handled all arrangements.
Edna Ryder, 88, died Jan. 26. She lived in Tracy for 60 years and volunteered at Tracy Interfaith Ministries. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mikello A. Woodward, 82 died Jan. 17. She was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Greece and has lived in Tracy with her daughter for the past five years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
