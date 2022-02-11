Diane Cardona, 56, died Tuesday. She was born on Jan. 25, 1966, in California. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a Celebration of Life at noon. She will be buried immediately following the service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Glenn Barber Abella, 73, died Saturday. Born in the Philippines he moved to Tracy more than 10 years ago with his family. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a funeral service at 12:15 p.m. A live webcast of the funeral service can be viewed on his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Marvin Peterson Jr. 75, died Feb. 3. He was born on Aug. 8, 1946 and lived in Tracy for 35 years. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Yvette Sharp, 74, died Feb. 2. She was born in Washington on Sept. 21, 1947, and lived in Tracy for 29 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling her arrangements but there are no services planned at the chapel.
Mary Rich, 67, died Feb. 1. She was born Jan. 9, 1955, and lived in Tracy for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements but there are no services planned at this time.
Mayme Ione Mancini, 83, died Jan. 31. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Marc Cuellar, 66, died Jan. 31. He lived in Tracy since 1994 after moving from San Jose. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mission Pizza in Fremont.
James Wesson, 71, died Jan. 21. He was born in Arizona on Jan. 14, 1950, and lived in Tracy for the last 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements but there are no services planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.