Robert M. Mariano, 96, died Tuesday. He was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in Bakersfield and lived in Tracy for the last 78 years. His Rosary with a memorial visitation will be at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried following Mass at Schulte Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Roy William Giardina, 85, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Emily Gilliard, 93, died Saturday in Livermore. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Antonio L. Quijalvo Jr., 67, died Saturday. He was born in Stockton on Dec. 18, 1955, and lived in Tracy for the last 43 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Eduardo Cardona Mejia, 28, died Saturday in Modesto. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Zondra Marie Alves, 84, died Feb. 9 in Sacramento. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Patricia Lorraine Dutra, 80, died Feb. 9 in Stockton. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 11 at the San Joaquin River Club Clubhouse, 30000 Kasson Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel handled all arrangements.
Bobby Goddard, 88, died Feb. 8. He was born in Oklahoma on Jan. 11, 1935, and to Tracy when he was a young boy living here for 82 years. Visitation is at 10:30 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. He will be buried immediately following the service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Lucrecia Simeon Florentino, 78, died Feb 5. She was born November 23, 1944, in the Philippines and for the last 2 years she lived with family in Tracy and Livermore as they cared for her. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary and Vigil service at 10 a.m. Chapel services will be live streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Emmanuel Tiangco Dizon, 85, died Feb. 3 in Stockton. A funeral service will be at 6:30 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. The funeral service webcast may be viewed by visiting webcasts.lifetributes.com/1254091.
Tequila Chante Clayton, 29, died Feb. 3 in Antioch. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
