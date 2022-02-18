Ginith Nosek, 98, died Monday. She was born in Missouri on July 9, 1923 and lived in Tracy for the last 17 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and her services are private.
Arline Simmons, 81, died Saturday. She was born on June 24, 1940. She was a day care provider in Tracy for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Timothy Wilson, 69, died Saturday. He was born on July 10, 1952 in North Carolina and lived in Tracy for the past 38 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Juan Jesus Alvarez, 62, died Saturday. He was born in Mexico and was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on March 10 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on March 11 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Philip Jaramillo, 63, died Friday. He was born Aug. 11, 1958 and lived in Tracy for the last 33 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Francisco Villalpando de Loera, 43, died Friday. Born in Mexico, Francisco lived in Tracy for nearly 20 years. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. followed by a funeral service. Burial will take place at Valpico Memorial Park.
William Jack Wilson, 85, died on Feb. 10. He was born in Utah, was a U.S. military veteran and called Tracy home for more than 35 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Ryan Douglas Benedick, 30, died Feb. 10. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Bonita Rae Crabbe, 78, died Feb. 9. She was born in Minnesota and lived in Tracy for the past several years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Linda Joyce Dage, 78, died Feb. 9. She was born in Michigan and lived in Tracy for more than six years and has four children living in the area. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Colleen Linan, 62, died on Feb. 8. She was born and raised in California lived in Tracy more than half of her life, working as an office coordinator for 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Lucia Flores, 86, died Feb. 7. Visitation is at 1 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Ernest Wodiske, 94, died Feb. 6. He was born in Ohio on July 4, 1927, and lived in Tracy for several years before recently moving to Brentwood. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Javier Salas, 76, died on Jan. 22 in Houston, Texas. He was born on Aug. 17, 1945, and was a Tracy resident from 1974 to 1991 with family still in Tracy. Ridgemont Mortuary in Houston is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Susan Clark, 60, died on Dec. 15, 2021. She was born April 26, 1960, and was a Tracy resident. Services are private.
Christina Chesney, 60, died on April 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with her service beginning at 1 p.m. Chapel services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
