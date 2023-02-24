Raul Figueroa, 29, died Monday. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Vigil service will be begin at 1 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, followed by graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Newell Audy Evans, 76, died Feb. 15. He was born Feb. 12, 1947, in Hanford and lived in Tracy for more than 50 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving in the Vietnam War. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Chapel services will be lived streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Eduardo Cardona Mejia, 28, died Feb. 11 Modesto. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
