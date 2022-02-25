Felix Landaverde, 94, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled at this time.
Bayani Mercado Carino, 77, died Tuesday in San Leandro. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a vigil at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3rd at St. Bernard’s.
Frederick “Freddie” H. Bobbitt, Jr, 54, died Monday. He was born in Oakland on July 1, 1967, and was a Tracy resident for than 30 years. Bobbitt spent his entire career in law enforcement with more than 32 years of service and was currently serving as a captain of the Fremont Police Department. A Time of Remembrance service will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. next Friday, March 4, at Fry Memorial, 550 S. Central Avenue. Traditional funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March, 5 at Harbor Light Church, 4760 Thornton Avenue in Fremont. He will be buried immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park. All services are open and everyone is welcome to attended, and services will be live streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Dalia “Dolly” Lara, 96, died Friday. Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. on March 8 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 9 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
June Levine, 76, died Friday. She was born in North Carolina and lived in Tracy for 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she is being buried at Maplewood Cemetery in her home state of North Carolina.
Mario Adonay Portillo-Escalante, 64, died Friday. Born in El Salvador, Mario and his family have lived in Tracy for more than 35 years. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a funeral service noon. Burial will be at Schulte Memorial Park.
Hector Infante, 55, died on Friday. A California native, Hector and his family have lived in the area for 30 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled at this time.
Ellen Boyd, 95, died Feb. 14. She was born on Aug. 2, 1926 in Nebraska and lived in Tracy for five years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she is being buried at Oak View Memorial Cemetery in Antioch in private services.
Lea Winters, 86, died on Feb. 14. She was born in Alabama on Dec. 25, 1935. She was a postal Inspector for the United States Postal Service for 30 years and lived in Tracy for the last 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private at the Tracy Mausoleum.
Lynda Macias, 77, died Feb. 14.. She was born on July 18, 1944 and lived in the county for 38 years. She was a bakery clerk for a local bakery for 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Sandra Reynosa, 56, died Feb. 14. She lived in Tracy a couple years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Anh Truong, 67, died Feb. 13. He was born in Vietnam on Sept. 20, 1954 and lived in Tracy for the last two years. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His viewing will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Anselmo Mapa, 82, died Feb. 10. He was born in the Philippines on April 21, 1939. His Celebration Of Life will be at 11 a.m. on April 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Heny Earl Haulcy, 76, died Feb. 10. He was born in Louisiana and has lived in Tracy for more than seven years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.