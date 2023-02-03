Karen Black, 84, died Monday. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Wisconsin and lived in Tracy with her family for the last four years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Maria Dolores Mendoza, 85, died Friday in Hughson. A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by visitation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the chapel followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Ruthie Brown, 69, died Jan. 26. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Gen Luang Saechao, 100, died Jan. 25. She was born on Aug. 29, 1922, in China and lived in Tracy with her family for the last 24 years. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Howard F. Helg, 70, died Jan. 23. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand on June 22, 1952, and moved to Tracy a year ago to be close to his family. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, followed by a Celebration of Life at noon. Chapel services will be live streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Bertha Espinoza, 90, died Jan. 11. She was born Sept. 7, 1932 and was raised in Tracy and attended schools here before moving to Stockton. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Schulte Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.