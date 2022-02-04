Claude Randall “Randy” Updegraff, 81, died Tuesday. He was born in Iowa on March 23, 1940, and lived in Tracy for 4 years. He retired as a civilian from the U.S. Navy Dept. of Defense after more than 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Lucille Thompson, 90, died Saturday. She was born on Oct. 30, 1941, and lived in Tracy for 22 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. On Feb. 14 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Lisa Tan, 86, died Saturday. She was born in Taiwan on Nov. 28, 1935. She has lived in Tracy for 14 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling her arrangements and all services are private.
Jose Alvarez, 89, died Friday. He was a long time Tracy resident. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb.17 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by graveside services at Schulte Memorial Park.
Rosie Zapien, 76, died Friday in Modesto. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Services will be Wednesday Feb. 9 with visitation starting at 2 p.m. and a Rosary at 6 p.m. held at Tracy Memorial Chapel. A Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by graveside services at Schulte Memorial Park.
Adelaida Locquiao, 92, died Jan. 27. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a vigil service at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at 2 p.m. at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Natalie Hoffman, 69, died Jan. 25. She was born May 3, 1952, in Iowa and lived in Tracy for 54 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Ralph Garcia, 64, died Jan. 25. He was born on Jan. 26, 1957, in Florida and lived in Vernalis for 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Barbara MacArthur, 73, died Jan. 24. She was born in Idaho on April 11, 1948, and lived in Tracy for 14 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Swaran Dhami, 83, died Jan. 23. She was born in Pakistan on Jan. 1, 1939, and moved to Tracy 11 years ago to be closer to her family. Traditional Sikh services will be held with prayers at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ronald Eugene Gapol, 78, died Jan. 23. He lived in Tracy for almost 10 years. of Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangement and services are currently pending.
Richard Freitas, 88, died on Jan. 22. He was born July 19, 1933, and was a Tracy resident. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. today at Whitehurst Funeral Chapels, Inc., 1840 S. Center Ave., in Los Banos.
Katherine Barksdale, 86, died Jan 21. She was born in Mississippi on Nov. 7, 1935, and lived in the area for 60 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Her service will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Linda Butch, 82, died Jan. 20. She was born on Feb. 17 in New Jersey and has a son that lives in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried at Van Liew Cemetery in New Jersey.
Robert Maldonado, 69, died Jan. 19. He was born Jan. 17, 1953, in San Jose and lived in Tracy for the last 6 years. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. next Friday at Schulte Memorial Park.
