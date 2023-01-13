Maria Grysole, 97, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Kevin John Munoz Sr., 50, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Charito Refuerzo, 60, died Jan. 5. She was born on Oct. 3, 1962, in the Philippines and moved to Tracy eight years ago to be close to her family. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a service at 2 p.m. She will be buried at Pinan Municipal Cemetery in the Philippines. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Ruby Garcia, 76, died Jan. 3. She was a native of the Philippines born on Sept. 23, 1946 and lived in Tracy for the last two years. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the chapel. She will be buried at Valpico Memorial Park immediately following her service. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Roger A. Cunning, 74, died, Jan. 3.He was born in Ohio on April 22, 1948, lived most of his life in Tracy and was a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive. He will be buried privately at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Homer Magat, 49, died Jan. 1 Visitation will be held from 1 to 8:30 p.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with another visitation from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 . A Committal Service will be at noon on Jan. 23 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon.
Dayron Ledezma Martinez, 20, died Dec. 31. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 11, 2002 and lived in Tracy with his family for 18 years. Visitation is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at Valpico Memorial Park following Mass. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
