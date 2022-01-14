Kirpal Kaur Brar, 81, died Sunday. She was born in India and lived in Tracy for the past 6 years. Traditional Sikh services will be at 11 a.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Alvarino A. Faria, 61, died Saturday. He was born on Nov. 30, 1960 in the Azores and lived in Tracy for the last 52 years. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park following the Mass.
David Garza, 44, died Jan.5. He was born and raised in Tracy. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and he will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Arnold Tuazon, 53, died Jan. 3 in Modesto. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Raquel Marie Hernandez Peck, 41, died Jan. 2. A rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Francisco Limon, 86, died at his home in Tracy on Dec. 31, 2021. A burial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 Schulte Road.
Kevin Bruce Singleton Sr., 51, died Dec. 21, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1970, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road. A reception will follow at the Guadalupe Community Center, 126 W. First St., in Tracy.
James Christopher Ayala, 55, died Dec. 15. He was a long-time Tracy resident. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Virginia Lourdes Kilgour, 85, died Dec. 7 in Lackawanna, PA. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Schulte Memorial Park followed by a reception at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, from noon to 4 p.m.
