Jose Guadalupe Guerrero Ortiz, 88, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil service. A Mass will be at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Jan. 31 followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Frank Walsh, 79, died on Monday. He was born on Nov. 28, 1943 and lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Dorothy Marie Gomes, 96, died Saturday. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Hai Banh, 90, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are services scheduled.
David Paul Murphy, 76, of Tracy, died Saturday in Manteca. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Jacqueline Murison, 95, died on Friday. She was born on April 25, 1927 in California. And lived in San Jose for the past 77 years with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled .
Enobs “Noe” Martinez Ruiz, 69, died Friday. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Henry Dickson Murphy, 96, died Jan. 12. He was born in Oklahoma and lived in Tracy for more than 25 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Evelyn L. Towel, 86, died Jan. 10. She was born in California on July 23, 1936 and lived in Tracy for the last 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Josephine A. Granados, 84, died Jan. 9. She was born in Colorado on January 7. Visitation will be at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Recite of the rosary at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and she will be buried following the mass at Valpico Memorial Park. Her chapel service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Debra D. Grey, 64, died on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles. She was born on Sept. 15, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. She will be buried privately. Her chapel service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Richard Scott Schreiber, 64, died Dec. 21. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A livestream of the service will be available on his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
