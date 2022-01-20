Alan Leroy Cardoze, 83, a died Wednesday at his home in Tracy. He was a life-long Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Jeffrey Bonnor Turner, 77, died Monday. He lived in Tracy more than 45 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Joseph Reyes Castro, 65, died Monday. He was a life-long Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Nettie Joyce Foos, 93, died Saturday at her home in Tracy. Born in Kansas, she and her family called Tracy home for more than 50 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Zenaida Acosta, 88, died Saturday. She was born June 8, 1933, in the Philippines and moved to Tracy 13 years ago. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with recital of the Rosary at 3 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Soledad Carranza, 91, died Friday. She was born in Mexico on Nov. 1, 1931, and lived in Tracy for 55 years. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Her chapel service will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Matthew Eubanks, 60, died Jan. 12. He was born in Texas on July 13, 1961, and lived in Tracy for the last 16 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Guillermo Bedoy Madrigal, 55, died Jan. 12 in Lathrop. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Tommie Lee Fuller, 87, died Jan. 11 in Mountain House. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. and a reception will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.