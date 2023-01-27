Gen Luang Saecaho, 100, died Wednesday. She was born Aug. 29, 1922 in China and has lived in Tracy for the past 24 years. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Fry Memorial Chapel She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Joan Fell, 72, died Saturday. She was born on June 1, 1950, in Missouri and lived in Tracy with her family for the past 42 years. A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried privately at Valpico Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Edward Kersey, 71, died Saturday. He was born on April 19, 1951, in Arkansas and has lived in Tracy for 68 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and the family will have a service at a later date.
Sebastian Lee Beard, 59, died Friday. He was born on June 19, 1963 and lived in Mountain House for the last 12 years. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4 with a funeral service at noon at Good Shepherd Community Church; 306 West Eaton Avenue. He will be buried privately. Fry memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Maria Teresa Peterson, 74, died Jan. 14. She was born on Oct. 15 1948 and lived in Tracy for 40 years. A memorial service was held yesterday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Chester Drive.
