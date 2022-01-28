Ronald Eugene Gapol, 78, died Sunday. He was a Tracy resident for almost 10 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Robert J. Shenk, 64, died Sunday in Modesto. He was born Dec. 31, 1957, in Oregon and lived in Tracy for more than 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will be buried at a private graveside service. Chapel services will be livestreamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Joye Anne Knowlton, 87, died Saturday. She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in San Francisco and moved to Tracy in 2017. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Wayne Thomas Cooper, 73, died Friday. He was born in Massachusetts and lived in California for more than 60 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Visitation will at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Donald Cowan, 62, died Friday. He lived in Tracy for more than 20 years. He will be buried at the Nashville National Cemetery in the spring.
Sallie Goldsmith, 95, died Jan. 19. She was born Nov. 9, 1926, in Louisiana and lived in Tracy for 27 years. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park following her chapel service. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Sharon Louise Black, 81, died Jan. 19. She was a long-time resident of Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Melissa Shaunia Thompson, 55, died Jan. 16 in Stockton. She was born in Arkansas and was a Tracy resident for nearly her entire life. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Tawnie Plummer, 54, died Jan. 15. She lived in Tracy for 35 years before moving to Copperopolis and still has family in Tracy. A celebration of life will he held at a later date.
Sione Tupa’i Leuluaiali’I, 77, died Jan. 13. He was born in Western Samoa on March 30, 1944. A Celebration of Life will be at noon on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will also have a service at 9 a.m. on Friday at Via Dolorosa Congregational Christian Church in Modesto. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park following his service. Chapel services will be livestreamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
