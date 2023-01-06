Leonardo D. Octavo, 96, died Monday. He was born on Dec. 12, 1926, in the Philippines and was a Navy veteran living in Tracy for the past 31 years. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. on Jan.16 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Celebration will be at 6 p.m. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Schulte Memorial Park. The chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
James “Skip” W. Morford, 80, died Sunday in Pleasanton. He was born on July 6, 1942, and was a member of the graduating class of 1960 at Tracy High. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Graveside services will be for immediate family only.
Evelyn Louise Hervey, 91, died Dec. 28. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.
Jennifer Marie Overby, 64, died Dec. 28 in Sacramento. Visitation will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. A Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
Olivia Jacobs, 86, died Dec. 26. She was from New Mexico, born on Sept. 1, 1936. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. at Victory In Praise Church in Stockton with a funeral service at 1 p.m. She will be buried privately.
Elda Vincent, 91, died Dec. 24. She was born on June 18, 1931, in Iowa and lived in Tracy for the last 18 years. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
David Coursey, 63, died Dec. 19. He was born in Texas on June 3, 1959 and lived in Tracy the last 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Darleen A. Cracchiola, 49, died Dec. 16. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
Kelley M Geyer, 60, died Nov. 29. She was born in Ventura, California on Jan. 22, 1962, and lived here for the last 18 years. Her graveside service will be at noon on Tuesday at Valpico Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel handled her arrangements.
Lena Henry, 80, died Nov. 17. She was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Coral Gables, Florida. She was buried at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.
