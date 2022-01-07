Nancy Frances Matthews, 92, died Wednesday in Beaverton, Oregon. She had been a Tracy resident for than 60 years. Plans for services are pending.
Mo Chai-Mau Kong, 88, died on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by committal at Gate of Heaven Catholic Church in Los Altos.
Ichha Singh Sidhu, 80, died Tuesday. He was born in India on Nov. 9, 1941, and lived in in Tracy for the past 2 years. His service will have prayers starting at 11: a.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
Donald Sutherland, 73, died Monday. He lived in Tracy for the past 23 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned.
Arnold Tuazon, 53, died Monday in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Antonia Plasencia Vargas, 69, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Raquel Marie Hernandez Peck, 41, died Sunday. A rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Jesus Cabaauatan, 85, died Friday. He was born in the Philippines on April 10, 1936, and lived in Tracy for 5 years. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. with a rosary at5 p.m. and a Catholic prayer service at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Both services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. He will be buried privately.
Harlan Edward ‘Ed’ Tomlinson, 72, died Friday. He was a US Army veteran and lived in Tracy for almost 60 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Angela Ruth Misquez, 64, died Dec. 28. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Juan Ayala Licea, 47, died Dec. 28 in San Francisco. He was born in Mexico on March 22, 1974, and lived in Tracy for 22 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned. He will be buried in Mexico at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.