Paul Angelo Antigua, 60, died Tuesday. He was a long-time Tracy resident born Aug. 4, 1961 in Stockton. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com on his tribute page.
Linda Nash, 72, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Robert Mejia, 66, died Sunday. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Journey Christian Church, 4600 S. Tracy Boulevard. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Manuel V. Simas Jr., 85, died June 23. He was born July 8, 1936 and was a long-time resident of Tracy. A veteran of the U.S. Military, he worked as a National Guard Inspector for the U.S. Army for 43 years before retiring. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 11, Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling funeral arrangements.
Tanya Hartman, 38, died June 22. Tracy Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and services have already been held.
Gabriel Torres, 26, died June 22. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm.
Betty Hixson, 85, died June 14. She moved to Tracy in 2018 to be near family. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at Lakewood Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Hughson.
