Erlita G. Nazareno, 84, died Sunday. She was born on Nov. 5, 1938, in Cavite, Philippines and lived in Tracy for the last 15 years. A Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and she will be interred at Tracy Mausoleum at a later date. Her service will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Melba Christine Mendicino, 79, died Sunday. She was born in Brownwood, Texas on Nov. 22, 1943, and lived in Tracy for 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements but there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried in her hometown of Brownwood, Texas, at a later date
Stephen Alan Miller, 70, died Sunday. He was born on Nov. 25, 1942. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Wayne Frank Coelho, 80, died Friday. He was born on Oct. 6, 1942. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 29 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A graveside service will be held on a later date at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Hayward.
Arvindram Ramraj, 38, died Friday. He was born Nov. 7, 1984, in India and has lived in Tracy for 8 years. A Prayer Service will be 2:30 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Services will be lived streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Amrik Singh Wander, 34, died Friday. He was born May 27, 1988, in India and has lived in Tracy for eight years. A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Services will be lived streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Doris Stulcke, 86, died July 6. She was born in Nebraska on Dec. 9, 1936. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements but there are no services planned at this time.
Víctor M. Villalobos II, 44, died July 6. He was born Sep. 4, 1978, in Stockton and lived here his entire life. Visitation will be from 2 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Chapel services will be lived streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Leopoldo Zamora, 65, died July 3. He was born on July 1, 1958, and lived in Tracy with family for many years. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried immediately following Mass at Valpico Memorial Park.
Luis De Los Reyes, 83, died June 2. He was born in Manila, Philippines on Sept. 4, 1939 and moved to Tracy 42 years ago. Prayer service will 9:30 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Graveside service is immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Eugene E. Simpson, 90, died June 28. He was born on Aug 23, 1932, and lived in Tracy for 38 years. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 22 Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A graveside service will immediately follow at Tracy Mausoleum. His service will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
