James Patrick Casey, 77, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Jose Antonio Hernandez, 71, died Sunday. He was born in Mexico, and lived in the San Joaquin Valley and Tracy for the past 40 years. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil. A Mass be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Rogelio Palenica Garcia, 66, died Sunday. He was born in Mexico and lived in Tracy for the past 50 years. Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Evelyn Lee Bonin, 86, died Friday. She was born in Arkansas and was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon next Friday at Fry Memorial chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with funeral service at noon. Burial will be private.
