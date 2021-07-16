Macario Rangel Moreno, 84, a longtime Tracy resident, died on Tuesday in Tracy. A rosary will be held at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., on Thursday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Ave., at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Schulte Memorial Park. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Pelzie Smith, 67, died Monday. He was a veteran and lived in Tracy the last few years. Fry Memorial Chapel will be handling his services beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, at The Well Community Church in Livermore, with a graveside service to follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, At the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella.
Huot Kim Gov, 52, a Tracy resident, died on Monday. Visitation will be held at noon, with a rosary beginning at 4 p.m., on Monday, July 26, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, , 163 West Eaton Ave., with a private graveside service to follow. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
William Schwartz, 77, died Saturday. He was a lifelong Tracy resident and a former Tracy Police officer for nearly 20 years. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Juan Medel, 74, died July 6 in Stockton. He was a Tracy resident for 45 years and funeral services will be private.
Norma Fernandez, 56, died on June 29. She was born on Jan. 5, 1965, and lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m., with the rosary starting at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 29, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. The service will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Ave., with graveside service immediately following at Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road.
