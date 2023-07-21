Stephen Alan Miller, 70, died Sunday. He was born on Nov. 25, 1952. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue.
Ramon A. Torres, 79, died Friday. He was born in Michoacán, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 1943. He moved to California when he was 17 and lived in Tracy for the past 56 years. Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a recital of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and he will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park right afterward.
Raymond “Ray” Rademacher, 66, died Friday. He was a California native born on Feb. 12, 1957, and has lived in Tracy for the past 40 years. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page.
Laura Rosetta Dickson-Thompson, 95, died July 12 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Hitomi Watanabe Ooppapan, 66, died July 12. Born in Japan on March 30, 1957, Hitomi was a Tracy resident for almost 20 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Parker Z. Johnson, 26, died July 11. He was born May 20, 1997, in Provo, Utah. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Nathaniel D. Thompson, 37, died July 10. He was born on Dec. 17, 1985, in Texas. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Scott D. Vaughn, 60, died July 9 in Lodi. The family will have a private Celebration of Life. Instead of flowers the family asks donations can be made to Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team on their website at holdyourhorsesevac.com.
Neil MacDonald, 84, died July 4. He was born on Oct. 18, 1938, in Washington State. He served in the Air Force and lived in Tracy for the past 68 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and he will be buried at a later date.
