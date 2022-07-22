Robert Albrecht, 92, died Saturday. He was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Iowa and lived in Tracy for the last 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Jeet Kaur, 86, died Saturday. She was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in India and lived in Tracy for the past 15 years. Visitation is at 9 a.m. tomorrow at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Traditional Sikh prayers will begin at 10 a.m. Her service at Fry Memorial will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com Sehaj Paath Bhog will begin at 1 p.m. at Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, 16101 W. Grant Line Road.
Javier Bedolla Mendoza, 55, died Saturday. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with burial following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Basant Kaur, 98, died Friday. She was born on June 15, 1924, in India and lived in Tracy for the past 27 years. Funeral service for her were held yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Inderpal Kaur Sohi, 86, died July 14 in Foster City. A prayer service will be held today at a.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a private religious service.
Doris Zandona, 87, died July 13. She was a life-long resident of Tracy. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on August 4 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried privately.
Fredrick Ramirez, 75, died July 10. He was born on May 31, 1947, and was a life-long resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and his services are private.
Michelle Nelson, 63, died July 6. She was born on Feb. 5, 1959, and lived here for the last 23 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
