Mary Lu Devencenzi, 91, died Tuesday. She was born on July 9, 1932, and was a California native. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Miguel “Mike” Cardenas, 76, died Sunday. Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto. Services will be held Tuesday at our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto and he will be buried in Lakewood Cemetery in Hughson.
Perry Lee Crew III, 1-year and 9 months-old, died on Sunday in San Francisco. He was born Oct. 1, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com Chapel services will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Felix Rigoberto, 23, died Saturday in Antioch. Arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a funeral service at noon.
Alan Bert Futransky, 68, died July 20. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
John P. Ramos, 99, died July 16. He was born on Feb. 12, 1924. He was a California native and has lived in Tracy for the past 13 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there a no services scheduled at this time.
Lonitta M. Morse, 63, died July 12. She was born on Dec. 14, 1959, and is a California native and has lived in Tracy for the past five years. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow at Valpico Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Nathaniel D. Tavella, 37, died July 10. He was born on Dec. 17, 1985, in Texas. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
