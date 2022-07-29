Carmen Salas, 97, died Wednesday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Kevin Plimmer, 59, died Sunday. He was born in Great Lakes, Illinois on Dec. 27, 1962, and lived in Tracy for the last 6 years. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live-streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com on his tribute page.
Steven Clark, 74, died Saturday in Provo, Utah. He lived in Tracy for 47 years up until 2019. Services are being held in Utah.
Ku Mi Lee, 80, died Friday in San Jose. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a reception.
Linda Ann Strotman, 66, died Friday. She was born in San Francisco on Aug. 20, 1955, and was a resident of Tracy for 23 years. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Graveside services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
Enrique Gomez, 60, died July 26. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Jarnail Singh, 77, died July 21. He was born April 4, 1945, in India and lived in Tracy for the last 21 years. A traditional Sikh prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live-streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com on his tribute page.
Christian Adrian Maraccini, 27, died July 21. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. on Saturday. Funeral service time is currently pending.
Wilbur Scheideman, 94, died July 17 in Placerville. He lived in Tracy for more than 43 years up to the early 1980s. Funeral services will be private.
Jaswant Singh, 84, died July 11. He was born in India on Aug. 13, 1937, and lived in Tracy for the last 7 years. His prayer service will be at 10 a.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.