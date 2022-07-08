Lakshmi Pattabiraman, 91, died Monday. Services were already held on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
John Kohler, 64, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Ramon Baca Jr., 90, died on Saturday. He was born on June 6, 1932. in New Mexico and was a life-long resident of Tracy. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
John Noble, 81, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Marie J. Tall, 88, died June 28. She was born Feb. 24, 1934 and lived the last couple of years in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Lilia Munoz, 74, died June 23, 2022. She was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on June 11, 1948, and lived in Tracy for the last 10 years. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Adam C. DeNu, 43, died May 31 in Castro Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemoiralchapel.com.
