Charanjit Kaur Panesar, 86, died Tuesday. She was born in India on April 15, 1936, and lived in Tracy for the past 11 years. Traditional Sikh services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a Sehaj Paath Bhog ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at Temple Tracy Gurdwara Sahib, 11770 W. Clover Road.
Terry Gonigan, 80, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Judy Karen Schneider, 81, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private.
Ramon Madriz-Mendoza, 61, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Juan Felix Infante, 58, died Monday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Fa’alelei Ap’e, 71, died June 2 in Sacramento. She was born on April 5, 1951, in American Samoa and was a longtime resident of Tracy. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Nishinder Kaur Nijjar, 41, died, June 2. She was born in Texas on Nov. 26, 1980, and has family living in Tracy. Traditional Sikh Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Epifania "Epie" Vasquez Cardona, 86, died June 2. She was a graduate of Tracy High and lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the DeYoung Memorial Chapel in Stockton with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church of the Presentation in Stockton with burial at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Grace Gabbard, 86, died on May 31 in Modesto. She was born on Feb. 24, 1936, and was a 1954 graduate of Tracy High. She lived in Tracy for 43 years and was the retired Director of Medical Records at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Lakewood Funeral Home & Memorial Park of Hughson is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Velma Moore, 80, died May 31. She was born in Arizona on Dec. 31, 1941, and moved to Tracy seven months ago. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Adam Christopher Denu, 43, died, May 31, 2022 in San Leandro. He was born on Aug. 30, 1978 in California and was a life-long resident of Tracy.
Louis P. Perry, 89, died May 27. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and will he be buried with military honors at Schulte Memorial Park following the Mass.
Pearla Mae Carter, 55, died May 15. She born in Hawaii on Jan.6, 1967. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried in Hawaii.
