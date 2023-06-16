Vernon Huffman, 80, died Tuesday. He was born Aug. 29th, 1942. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Joseph Martinez, 90, died last Friday . He was born Aug. 24 1932. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no public services scheduled at this time.
John James McGuire, Jr. 78, died last Friday . He was born Oct. 5, 1944, in New York. Prior to moving to Tracy a year ago, so his son could aide in his care, he lived in Washington. Fry Memorial Chapel is handing arrangements and he will be buried privately. A Celebration of Life may be announced at a later date.
Gloria M. Solomon, 86, died, June 6. She was born in Virginia on July 25, 1936, and lived in the area for 56 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Frank (Mike) St. Denis, 78, died June 6. He had lived in Tracy for 12 years. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at held at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St in Pleasanton.
Michael Dennis Jessup, 72, died June 6. He was born July 17, 1950, in Alameda County and lived in Tracy for the past 34 years., 550 South Central Ave., Fry Memorial Chapel Tracy is handling arrangements and all services will be private. He will be buried at Tracy Mausoleum.
Steven Rosales Romero, 77, died June 5 in Stockton. He was born May 22, 1946, and was a life-long resident of Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 30 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Luigi Simonelli, 96, died June 4. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Eloy Neon Del Rosario Roflox Sr., 73, died May 30, He was born on Dec. 2, 1949. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at 10 a.m. on Friday with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m., all taking place at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Valpico Memorial Park.
Giovanni Hernandez, 26, died, May 29 in Missouri. He was born on Nov. 28, 1996, in French Camp. He was raised in Tracy and recently moved out of state. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A recital of the Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. om Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried privately. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Gina R. Messa-Wilts, 52, died May 28 in Stanford. She was born in Hayward, CA on Aug. 6, 1970, and moved to Tracy in 1993. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Patricia Mauricio, 68, died May 23 in Conway, Arkansas. She was born and raised in Tracy. No services are scheduled.
Gary Barton, 80, died April 7 in Nine Mile Falls, WA. He lived in Tracy off and on for 14 years. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at Schulte Memorial Park.
