Penny C. Curnutte, 71, died Tuesday. She was born on Aug. 23, 1950, and lived in Tracy for 29 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Ariana Kaylynn Garcia, infant, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and service are currently pending.
Victor Rogers, 76, died June 9. He was born in Hawaii on Aug. 16, 1945, and lived in Tracy for the last 31 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Carol Nadine Gilliam, 75, died June 8 in Meridian, Idaho. She was born Aug. 16, 1946, in San Luis Obispo and lived in Tracy for the majority of her adult life. Fry Memorial chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried at private family graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Bernardo Ramos, 60, died June 8. He was born in the Philippines on May 2, 1962, and lived in Tracy for the past 16 years. Visitation will from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on June 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a recital of the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. and vigil prayers at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on June 27 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He be buried following Mass at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.
Darleen Fraker , 83, died May 25 in Seymour Connecticut. She lived in Tracy for more than 58 years and was a volunteer at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital and attended St. Bernard’s Church. A graveside service was held yesterday at Schulte Memorial Park.
