Sharon Sutton, 76, died Tuesday. She was born May 19, 1947. Her service is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to return to Tracy Memorial Chapel following graveside services for a reception.
Bobette Lewis, 60, died Saturday. She was born on July 8, 1962, in Colorado and lived in Tracy for the past 15 years. Viewing is from 1 to 2 p.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Her service will be livestreamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
William Goodman, 88, died Friday. He was born in Nebraska on Aug. 2, 1934. He served in the military right out of high school and lived in Tracy for 32 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Steven Barbaria, 63, died, May 25. He was born May 10, 1960, and lived in Tracy for 34 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Barbara Benson, 89, died May 23. She was born in Iowa on July 28, 1933, and lived in Tracy for the last 18 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Tracy Weispfenning , 57, died on May 23 in Stockton. He was born March 10, 1966, and lived most of his life in Tracy. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Guadalupe Center, 126 First St., with a eulogy from 1 to 2 p.m. and private burial following at Valpico Memorial Park. A reception at the Guadalupe Center will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cathy Erickson, 63, died May 20. She lived in Tracy for 15 years with her family before leaving in 2004. A memorial will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 10 at the home of one of her daughters in Modesto.
Jerry Scarfo, 54, died May 12. He was born in Antioch on Feb. 16, 1969. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 15 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. There is a reception to follow, location is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.