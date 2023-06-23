Barbara Ann Zerby, 81, died Tuesday in Lodi. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Charles Eugene Chase, 89, died Monday. He was born April 14, 1934, in Oklahoma. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Susan Laureen Dobbert, 61, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Mark Phillip Hartman, 74, died Saturday. He was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Kentucky. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Surinder Sandhu, 85, died Friday. She was born in Punjab on Jan. 16, 1938, and has lived in Tracy for the past 21 years. Her prayer services are at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Her service will also be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Anita “Ana” Alfaro, 91, died June 13. She was born in Mexico on Aug.26, 1931. She moved to California was she was a young girl and lived in Tracy for the past 80 years. Her prayer service is at 11:30 a.m. on June 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A graveside service will immediately follow at Schulte Memorial Park. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Lloyd Dias, 71, died June 12 in Stockton. Zapata Funeral Home in Stockton is handling arrangements.
Leroy E. Petz Sr., 85, died Feb. 15 in Winter Garden Florida. He was a lifelong resident, farmer and businessman in Tracy. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on July 9 at 29200 S. Bird Road.
