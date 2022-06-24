Barbara Ellen Taylor Strain, 87, died Tuesday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1981 Chester Drive.
Richard Garcia, 90, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on July 15 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Avenue.
Willis Hill, 81, died on Sunday. He was born on July 10, 1940, in Louisiana and lived in Tracy for the past 31 years. His service will be at 10 a.m. next Friday at 11075 West Larch Road. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Lalitha Raichur, 16, a Mountain House resident, died Sunday. Traditional Services were held at Tracy Memorial Chapel this past Monday.
Leonard Moreno, 86, died Saturday in Reno. He was born on Oct. 9, 1935, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Visitation is at 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a vigil at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and he will be buried following mass at Schulte Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Sink Lim, 33, died Saturday. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on July 16 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue, with burial to follow at Valpico Memorial Park.
Suresh Chandra Srivastava, 75, died June 16 in Mountain House. He was born May 1, 1947, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. Traditional Hindu prayers were held at Fry Memorial Chapel this past Wednesday.
David Albert Layne, 69, died June 16. He was born on May 27, 1953, in California and was a long-time resident of Tracy. A Celebration Of Life will be held at 2 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ronald DeMaris, 73, died June 12. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Mae Jo Gannon, 67, died May 31. Fremont Chapel of the Roses handled arrangements and funeral services have already been held.
