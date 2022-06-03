Alberto Moreno, 91, died Wednesday. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. next Friday at Tracy Community Church, 1790 Sequoia Boulevard. A funeral service at 9 a.m. on June 11 at the church followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Wilbert ‘Buzzy’ Pinkston Jr., 69, died Monday. He was born Nov. 21, 1952, in San Francisco and lived in Tracy for the last seven years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Mario Oláguez, 52, died Friday in Stockton. He was born April 20, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois and lived in Tracy for 47 years. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Avenue. He will be buried following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Wilfredo Cave, 92, died May 25. He was a former Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a Rosary service at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow at Tracy Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Schulte Memorial Park.
Dennis Nilsson, 75, died May 24. He was born on Oct. 20, 1946. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and he will be buried privately at Schulte Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
David Leroy Norgren, 65, died May 24. He was born on Jan. 21, 1957 and lived in Tracy for the last 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Lawrence Bruce Dillman, 68, died May 23. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jennalea James, 65, died May 22. She was born on March 20, 1957and lived in Tracy for the last eight years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Bernard "Corky” Canale, 87, died May 20. He was a former constable and life-long resident. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 14 at Schulte Memorial Park.
Vernon A. Fowler, 93, died May 11. He was a Tracy resident and 30-year veteran of the Tracy Police Department and retired as a lieutenant. Funeral services are currently pending.
