Marvin B. Bote, 46, died Tuesday in Modesto. He was born on Nov. 22, 1976, in the Philippines and has lived in Tracy for the past 15 years. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday and he will be buried privately in the Philippines. Funeral services will be live streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Louis Robert Soto, 70, died Monday. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Fanny A. Leal, 75, died Saturday. Visitation with be held at 11 a.m. on July 11 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Rosary will follow at noon with a Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Dorothy Elizabeth Haley, 97, passed away on Friday. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. with a vigil at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a graveside service following at Schulte Memorial Park.
James David Ormonde, 76, died June 22. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a vigil at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Charles Eugene Chase, 88, died June 19. He was born in Fargo, Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 14, 1935. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Susan Laureen Dobbert, 61, died June 19. She was a native of California. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Steven Rosales Romero, 77, died June 5. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.