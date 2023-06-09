Gangaben V. Patel, 92, died Saturday. She was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in India and lived in Tracy and the surrounding San Joaquin areas for 46 years. Traditional Hindu services were held yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Delfina Martinez, 80, died Saturday in Lathrop. She was born on Dec. 26, 1942, in Mexico City, Mexico. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Corazon Sampayan, 85, died June 1. She was born in the Philippines on June 24, 1937 and moved with her family to Tracy 24 years ago. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A recital of the rosary will begin 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
John Walkauskas, 65, died, June 1 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Eloy Leon Roflox Sr, 73, died May 30 in Santa Clara. He was born on Dec. 2, 1949, in the Philippines, and lived in Tracy for more than 4 years. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20-21, from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 22 and 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. on June 23 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 23 and a graveside service at 10 a.m. on June 24 at Valpico Memorial Park.
Mohinder Singh Kooner, 81, died May 31. He was born in India on Feb. 13, 1942, and lived in Tracy for the past 12 years. Traditional Sikh prayer services will be at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemoiralchapel.com.
Rodrigo Diaz Padilla, 52, died May 30. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
James Arthur Kramer, 58, died May 29. He was born on Feb. 3, 1965, in Stockton. A memorial service will be held at noon today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Francisco Ruiz Pimienta, 73, died, May 27. He was born in Mexico on Dec. 11, 1949, and has been California for many years and in Tracy for the past 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services in Tracy. He will be buried in La Huerta, Jalisco, Mexico.
Loretta P. Pasquale, 82, died, May 21. She was born in Canada on Nov. 10, 1940, and lived most of her life in Tracy. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Oakdale Citizen Fry Memorial Chapel handled her arrangements.
Nicole Woods, 47, died March 29. She was born on June 19, 1975 and moved to Tracy three years ago. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Her service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. She will be buried with her mother at Valpico Memorial Park immediately following services.
Delores Henderson, 96, died March 19. She was born on July 11, 1926 in Texas. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Her service will begin in the chapel at 11 a.m. She will be buried with her daughter at Valpico Memorial Park immediately following services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.