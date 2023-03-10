Lindy Bert Bacchetti, 88, died Sunday. He was born April 21, 1934 in Loleta and was a U.S. Army veteran and a resident of Tracy for more than 80 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on March 25 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, in Stockton. Interment at the Tracy Mausoleum and a reception following are private.
Gloria Saltzman, 81, died Saturday. She was a long-time Tracy resident and worked at the school district for many years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and service are pending.
Thaine Price, 77, died Saturday. He was born on Sept. 25, 1945, and had just recently moved to Tracy to be close to family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled.
James David Jackson, 60, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Angelo Munoz, 65, died March 2. He was born in California on Aug. 7, 1957 and was a U.S. Army veteran living in Tracy for the past 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and he will be buried privately.
Norville Thiry, 96, died March 1 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He lived in Tracy for 17 years from 1951 to 1972. Funeral services were already held in Glen Allan, Mississippi.
Heliodoro “Bobby” Salvosa, 82, died Feb. 23. He was born in the Philippines on May 5, 1940, and lived in Tracy for the last 11 years. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by a vigil and reading of his eulogy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried privately. Chapel services will be lived streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Robert J. Maciejewski, 83, died Feb. 22. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 27, 1939 and served in the Navy before becoming a police officer. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled. He will be buried at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.
