Elsa Perez de Jesus, 72, died Tuesday in Atwater. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Dolores Maria Garcia, 90, died Friday. She lived in Tracy for more than 25 years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Tonato R. Mills, 65, died Friday. He was born in Ohio on Jan. 21, 1957, and lived in Tracy for the past 22 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on March 23 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will be buried in the Little Arlington section of Schulte Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Maria Refugio Rodriguez, 89, died March 3. She was born in Mexico and lived in Tracy for the past 60 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, with a vigil at 3 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Juan “John” Flood, 65, died Feb. 28. He was born in Ecuador on April 16, 1956, and lived in Tracy for the past 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Salvador Delgado, 62, died Feb 28. He was born in Texas on Dec. 22, 1959, and lived in Tracy for 55 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at a later date. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Beltran B. Mangabay, 76, died Feb. 24 in Las Vegas. He was born on Feb. 11, 1946, in the Philippines, but lived most of his life in Tracy. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will be buried at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. His visitation will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Dennis “Denny” Esarte, 50, died Feb. 3 He was born on March 11, 1971, in Walnut Creek. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on March 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Chapel services will be live streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
