George M. Henson, 93, died Monday. He was born in Texas on Feb. 27, 1930. His visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 25 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. He will be buried privately.
Malkiat Singh Johal, 79, died Sunday. He was born in Punjab, India on Aug. 15, 1943, and lived in Tracy for 27 years. His prayer service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemoiralchapel.com
Cornelius Laval Shivers, 70, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
David Paul Correa, 65, died Saturday. He was a California native born on Sept 16, 1957, and lived in Tracy for the past 29 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled but the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Therisa Guerrero, 68, died Friday. She was born on Jan. 21, 1955, and lived in Tracy for the last 25 years. Her funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemoiralchapel.com.
Dindo Pura Dario, 64, died Friday. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. The vigil service can be viewed on his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
John William Sandry, 77, died March 14. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Manuel B. Soleta, 82, died March 8. He was born in the Philippines on Nov. 11, 1940, and lived in the area for over 50 years. Visitation is from 12:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Graveside service is at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Valpico Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. His visitation will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Lois Ratto, 100, died March 7 in Stockton. She was born Feb. 1, 1923 and was the administrative assistant at Delta Island School District from 1970 to 1997, with two daughters who graduated from Tracy High, 1970 and 1974. Chapel viewing will be at 10 a.m. today at Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane in Stockton.
Lindy Bert Bacchetti, 88, died March 5. He was born April 21, 1934 in Loleta and was a U.S. Army veteran and a resident of Tracy for more than 80 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on March 24 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, in Stockton. Interment at the Tracy Mausoleum and a reception following are private.
Alvaro Rodrigues, 84, died, March 3. He was born on Feb. 9, 1939 in the Azores and lived in Tracy for 30 years. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a reciting of the rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service is immediately following at Tracy Mausoleum. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
