Thomas Ceniceros, 93, died Tuesday in Redwood City. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Jose J. Amaya, 47, died Tuesday. Visitation and a reception will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on March 28 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Marilyn Duarte, 89, died Monday. She was born in Iowa on May 27, 1932 and lived in Tracy for almost 60 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Yogeshchandra Madhubhai Patel, 53, died Monday in San Francisco. A prayer service was held earlier this week at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Lupe Valverde, 95, died Saturday. He was born on Dec. 12, 1926, and lived in Tracy for three years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. He will be buried with his wife at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.
Syretha J. Jepson, 89, died March 9. She was born on Nov. 14, 1932, in Oklahoma. And was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Mokelumne Hill at a later date.
Janet Seau Toilolo, 78, died Feb. 17. She was born in Samoa on May 30, 1943, and lived in Tracy for more than half her life. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. with a Celebration Of Life at 5 p.m. This will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at CWC Life Manteca; 786 Button Avenue. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park following her service in Manteca.
