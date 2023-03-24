Maria L. Rodrigues, 85, died on Monday. She was born in the Azores on May 31, 1937, and lived in Tracy with her family for over 55 years. Her service was held earlier this week and she was buried with her late husband at Tracy Mausoleum.
Asuncion Paule, 89, died Sunday. Born in the Philippines, Asuncion and her family called Tracy home for over 12 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Phyllis Lenahan, 70, died Sunday. She was born in California on Sept. 20, 1952, and has lived in Tracy for 25 years. There are no services planned at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel at a later date.
Gabriela Dutra Mendes, 97, died Saturday in Merced. A rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Sharon Kelly, 61, died Saturday. She was born in the Bermuda Islands on Sept. 28, 1961, and lived in Tracy with her family for over 21 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled but the family will have a Celebration of Life later in the spring.
Bertha “Bea” Culton, 95, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jason E. Garner, 50, died Friday. He was born in Alameda on Feb. 24, 1973. Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue. He will buried privately. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Jason’s name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Chapel services will be lived streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Zacharey Davis Beamon, 33, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Lillie Edwards, 76, died March 16. She was born on Feb. 12, 1947, in Louisiana and recently moved to Tracy to be close to her family. Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at First Morning Star Baptist Church in Oakland. A graveside service is immediately following her service at Chapel of The Chimes in Hayward.
Richard Nalls, 88, died March 14. He was born on November 22, 1934, in Memphis, Tenn., and was U.S. Navy veteran living in San Joaquin County for the past 10 years. His service will be at 11 a.m. on April 1 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Michael James Lopez, 39, died March 14. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Tracy Community Center. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
Linda Ruiz, 81, died, March 13. She was born in Michigan on March 4, 1942, and lived in Tracy for nine years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried privately.
Barbara Temple, 73, died March 10. She is a California native and was born on June 16, 1949. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
