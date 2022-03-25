Ruth Ann Eichhorn, 86, died Wednesday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. on April 6 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by Rosary at 6 p.m. a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 7 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Remedios Rola Cantos, 86, died Tuesday. Born in the Philippines, he lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. An additional visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Duane Smith, 52, died Tuesday in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Eupha Jane Hiles, 95, died Sunday in Concord. March 20th. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and the family will hold private services out of state at a later time.
Margarita Martinez Rogacz, 88, died Sunday. Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried privately at Valhalla Memorial Park at a later time.
Robert “Bob” James Herrington, 67, died Sunday. He was born in New York on Aug. 7, 1954 and lived in Tracy for 63 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and is his service will be held on April 4 at a time and location to be determined.
Narjis Rizvi, 80, died Friday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and the family will hold private services out of state at a later time.
Michael Maciel, 71, died March 17. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a retired Tracy Police Department captain and a former councilman and mayor of Tracy. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 2 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive.
Betty Lou Smith, 97, died March 15. She was born in Nebraska on July 14, 1924 and lived in Tracy for the past 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Chapel of The Chimes in Hayward.
Timothy James Murphy, 60, died March 15 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Timothy “Tim” Fagundes, 62, died March 13. He was born on June 18, 1959, and lived his entire life in Tracy. Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and he will be buried immediately following the church service at Valpico Memorial Park His chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Samuel Thomas DeMent, 55, died March 12 in Byron. He was born in Missouri and lived in Tracy for almost 20 years. A funeral service will be held at noon on April 9 at Victory Christian Church, 3402 Mars Court.
Linda Hammer, 69, died March 9. She was born in Pennsylvania on July 7, 1952 and lived in Tracy for 41 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Wilfred Birk Jr., 86, died March 8. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. He will be buried at the Tracy Mausoleum following his service. The chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
