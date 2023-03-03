Evangeline E. Maestas, 87, died Tuesday. She was born in Colorado on May 28, 1935, and lived in Tracy until recently when she moved to be closer to her family. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Schulte Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Irene Chargin, 98, died Saturday in Bakersfield. She lived in Tracy from 2009 through 2019. No services are planned, donations requested to the National Wildlife Federation at NWF.org, or to the Jesuits at https://www.jesuitswest.org/support-us/donate-now/
Janice Carmen Cruz, 85, died Feb. 23. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Franchot T. Reed, 86, died Feb. 22 in Turlock. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Vincent Lopez, 84, a lifelong Tracy resident, died on Feb. 22. He was born on May 20, 1938, and after earning his master’s degree in curriculum development at University of the Pacific he was a teacher in Tracy for 42 years, including El Portal, South and Bohn schools. There were no services held.
Rachel J. MacDonald, 83, died Feb. 18. She was a lifelong resident of Tracy. A vigil service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on March 14 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park immediately following Mass. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Chelsea Beatrice Kundrat, 32, died Feb. 18. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Cindy Rodgers-Rose, 59, died Feb. 16. She was born and raised in the Tracy and Roberts Island areas. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Parkview Cemetery and Funeral Home in Manteca followed by a Celebration of Life at the Roberts Union Farm Center.
