Judith Marie Geipel, 65, died Monday. She was born in Arizona, and she and her family lived in Tracy for the past 21 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Jean Hartshorn, 87, died March 22. She was born on April 3, 1935, in Michigan and lived in Tracy for the past 4 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried with her late husband in Jerome, Idaho.
Rose Callori, 95, died March 21. She was born on June 16, 1927 and lived in the county for the past four years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Veerendra Dandamudi, 43, died March 18. A traditional Hindu prayer services will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
